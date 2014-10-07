Someone Started A Crowdfunding Site To Stop Nickelback’s Evil Reign Of Terror

Over the summer, the Foo Fighters gave in and agreed to play a completely unscheduled show that had been crowdfunded by adoring fans who raised over $70,000 for the band to come to Richmond, Virginia. Inspired by that campaign, fans of music and good taste in general have started a similar crowdfunding site for the band Nickelback. The only difference between this campaign and the other one being that this one is raising money for Nickelback never to come to London again. Nothing unreasonable here.

In a similar vein, we are attempting to ensure that Canadian “rockers” Nickelback do not come to London, England to play a gig. With your help, we can ensure that the band do not schedule any gigs here, do not attempt to come here – nor even phone here. Just imagine, thousands – perhaps tens of thousands of music lovers – all not witnessing an exclusive concert by Nickelback in London. It will be glorious. Legendary. Dare we say, game changing?

The crowdfunding site also comes with a helpful Q&A section, just in case the point of the campaign is lost on anybody:

Q. What’s wrong with Nickelback? A. Go listen to them.

At the time of this writing, the campaign has currently only met $189 of its $1,000 goal — and just to be clear, this is not about personal profit. Since the campaign is hosted by Tilt and not tyrannical Kickstarter — which has strict rules in place as to what crowdfunded money can be used towards — any funds raised will be donated to charity. But I think it still sends a clear message to the members of Nickelback that their services are not desired in London. Hell, I don’t live in London but I have visited a couple of times so I’m tempted to donate to this obviously very worthy cause too.

(Via Jezebel)