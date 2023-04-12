Something In The Water Festival, the Pharrell-led shindig returning to Virginia Beach on April 28, has revealed the “final” lineup of the Pharrell’s Phriends headlining set. This year, the multitalented, nigh-ageless producer will be joined on stage by a cadre of blog-era faves and Golden Era influences. ASAP Rocky and M.I.A. will represent the former, while Native Tongues mainstays Busta Rhymes and De La Soul make up the latter. Meanwhile, the updated flyer promises even more surprise guests that “we can’t announce” yet, so it seems fans will want to stick around to find out who else shows up.

In the past, Pharrell’s Phriends have included frequent collaborators like Clipse, Justin Timberlake, NORE, and Q-Tip, as well as SZA. This year’s additions include artists who share Pharrell’s adventurous, experimental approach to music, as well as the artists who inspired him as a young, aspiring rapper. Pharrell recently gave fans his advice on which of De La Soul’s recently re-released albums to stream and was once in a rap trio that was very De La Soul/A Tribe Called Quest-inspired with Timbaland and Magoo called Surrounded By Idiots. They recorded a demo that you can find on YouTube, but never released an album.

In addition to the Pharrell’s Phriends performers above, the festival also added Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, and Third Eye Blind to the lineup.

Something In The Water Festival is April 28-30 in Virginia Beach. You can find more info here.