Pharrell’s budding music festival Something In The Water was forced to cancel its closing day moments ago. The multi-day event returned to the producer’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. However, the weather conditions over the weekend haven’t been the best. With high winds, rain storms, and even a tornado warning, organizers were forced to pull the plug on today’s (April 30) performances.

In a statement posted to the festival’s official Instagram page, they shared the news, writing, “We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities, we have to cancel day three of Something In The Water due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather, as well as the current and forecasted storms approaching and a tornado warning.”

The message continued, “We did not make this decision easily, but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow and take approximately 14 days.”

Pharrel chimed under the post, writing, “Dearest Virginia, We are the best. These past few days have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now, as I type, we are the best.”

The producer continued, “Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give. Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor, and all who volunteered. The spirit here was felt everywhere!”

“Next year, we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more! Continued blessings and favor to you all,” closed the musician.