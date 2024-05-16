Beef is permeating hip-hop at the moment, and over the past few days, Soulja Boy has been getting into it with Metro Boomin. Now, though, Soulja has acknowledged that he crossed a line and has apologized.

As Billboard notes, Soulja was apparently upset by a resurfaced Metro tweet from 2012 that reads, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

In now-deleted tweets, Soulja wrote, “F*ck that n**** mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b*tch! You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet.” He said in another, “All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss can you?” In one tweet, he also wished Metro a happy Mother’s Day.

Soulja put a stop to his antics yesterday, May 15, when he tweeted, “I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old. 💯🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 15, 2024

Metro hasn’t directly responded to Soulja, but he did share some Mother’s Day tweets.

Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest of all time 💜👸🏾🕊️♾️ pic.twitter.com/Jiw5CRjjGS — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2024