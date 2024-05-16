soulja boy
Soulja Boy Realized His Insensitive Tweets About Metro Boomin’s Late Mother Crossed The Line And Has Apologized

Beef is permeating hip-hop at the moment, and over the past few days, Soulja Boy has been getting into it with Metro Boomin. Now, though, Soulja has acknowledged that he crossed a line and has apologized.

As Billboard notes, Soulja was apparently upset by a resurfaced Metro tweet from 2012 that reads, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

In now-deleted tweets, Soulja wrote, “F*ck that n**** mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b*tch! You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet.” He said in another, “All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss can you?” In one tweet, he also wished Metro a happy Mother’s Day.

Soulja put a stop to his antics yesterday, May 15, when he tweeted, “I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

Metro hasn’t directly responded to Soulja, but he did share some Mother’s Day tweets.

