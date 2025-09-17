The Sound Check challenge has stressed out a lot of artists, but not Zedd. The DJ-producer declared he had so much fun choosing between songs that it’s now the only kind of press he wants to do. That’s high praise coming from a 23-year industry vet, and a testament to host Jeremy Hecht’s skill at picking songs that really make stars think about their choices.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

This time around, Zedd has to choose between tracks from Muse and Queen, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Paramore and Feeder, and Kid Cudi and ASAP Rocky. The range of songs from which he has to choose is a nod to just how broad his taste has to be as a DJ, and he gives plenty of insight about his production style along the way.

Watch Zedd take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.