Lady Gaga made her musical return at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While she opted to perform a French classic, “Mon Truc En Plumes,” the world quickly learned Lady Gaga hasn’t missed a beat.

Today (August 16), Lady Gaga returned to her signature pop goodness alongside Bruno Mars. After teasing their collaboration, “Die With A Smile,” online the official song and music video has arrived.

Both musicians are known for the commercial successful and catchy radio tunes. But on “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars opt for the perfect pop ballad fit for any doomsday playlist.

“Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow / Nobody’s promised tomorrow / So imma love you every night like it’s the last night,” sings the pair.

In the cinematic video, co-directed by Daniel Ramos & Bruno Mars, the Grammy Award winners perform their track as if it is the last time. This flare for dramatics is heighten by their country flare stage wear, just makes the listener fall in love with the single even more.

Knowing what the public knows now, Bruno Mars’ declaration in June to work with Lady Gaga, wasn’t just a manifestation but a planned LG7 Easter egg. Now, supporters are patiently waiting for Lady Gaga to reveal the forthcoming project’s official release date.

Listen to Lady Gaga’s new single “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars above.