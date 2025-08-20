Once again, Sound Check and Jeremy Hecht expand the show’s musical palette, adding King Princess to the mix. The “1950” singer has diverse tastes, so of course, we put those tastes to the test in the latest episode. She even jokes at the outset, “It’d be easier if it was my ultimate favorite TV show that I could binge over and over, because that’s more of a journey. A song — three minutes!” For what it’s worth, her ultimate show? The Real Housewives. The two also share a chuckle over Jeremy being the “last uncanceled straight man,” which… fair.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

This time around, we make King Princess choose between classics from rock legends Led Zeppelin and T. Rex, rap pioneers Foxy Brown and Lil Kim, pop stars Charli XCX and Harry Styles, and icons Cher and David Bowie. King Princess has a new album and tour coming soon, so make sure you check out our post here.

Watch King Princess take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.