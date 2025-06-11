Sound Check returns with another new episode this week, this time putting Ab-Soul to the test. The West Coast rapper recorded this one ahead of the Red Bull Spiral Freestyle that set the rap internet abuzz, earning some of the attention he insisted his last mixtape, Soul Burger, should have gotten. As usual, host Jeremy Hecht puts some tough choices in front of Soulo, making him choose between songs from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Nas, Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix, Eminem and Lupe Fiasco, and even Erykah Badu and Duke Ellington.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Ab-Soul take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET / 9 PM PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.