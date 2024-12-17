For all the attention that has been lavished on Top Dawg Entertainment products Doechii, Schoolboy Q, and SZA this year (not to mention former TDE signee Kendrick Lamar), there’s one member of the South LA crew who feels that his work hasn’t gotten the love it deserves. Ab-Soul’s new mixtape, Soul Burger, dropped in November, just ahead of the unofficial annual entertainment industry shutdown for the holidays, but he’s still given it impressive support, with videos for “All That” and “California Dream” promoting the project before and after its release.

But he wants more, as he wrote on Twitter, sharing his disappointment with rap fans for not talking it up more — especially since it includes some historical moments for longtime participants, such as the collaboration between Lupe Fiasco and TDE after Lupe’s less-than-favorable commentary about Kendrick Lamar.

“THIS MAY BE DISTASTEFUL FOR ME TO SAY ON MY OWN, GIVEN THE INSATIABLE STATE OF SOCIAL MEDIA,” he wrote. “BUT, F*CC IT. “SOUL BURGER” IS A PHENOMENAL BODY OF WORK. I PUT IT ALL ON THE TABLE. STOP PRETENDING TO OVERLOOK ME. ITS UNBECOMING OF THE CULTURE.”

Soul was one of the many TDE artists and special guests who took the stage during the label’s annual holiday concert in Watts this year, where he reminded attendees that there’s more to TDE than the big hitmakers. Ab-Soul may not have the accolades, but he certainly has the artistry, and it’s high time (heh) he gets some credit for his work.