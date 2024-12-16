Ab-Soul’s new mixtape is called Soul Burger, so it’s fitting that he, Vince Staples, and Kamm Carson linked up at Los Angeles burger joint Love Hour to shoot the video for “California Dream.” Love Hour has become a fixture of LA nightlife; the bar has become one of Koreatown’s hottest event spots, while the food service window sees booming business slanging burgers and fries. The video is simple: the three rappers and their crew post up in the parking lot and rap their verses, which include a reminder from Staples that “I’m in the trenches, but I grew up walkin’ distance from the beach.”

Meanwhile, Soul’s wordplay-packed verse sees him reminiscing about his come-up alongside the TDE family: “Me and D was in the doghouse on top of the VIP / So it’s no coincidence my insignia in TDE.” Kamm Carson closes out the song with an acapella verse, elaborating on the trio’s shared South LA upbringing and nodding to the inspiration behind Soul’s new mixtape. “Age thirteen, used to think murder was make-believe / Role models Crippin’ like DoeBurger and Killa Dee / Play football or you bangin’, you signed to the streets.”

Watch Ab-Soul’s “California Dream” video featuring Vince Staples and Kamm Carson above.

Soul Burger is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment.