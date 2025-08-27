With his new album Wake Up Supa, dropping today, Inglewood rapper D Smoke drops by our Sound Check studios to challenge his musical taste — and our host Jeremy Hecht’s ability to guess his lifetime anthem.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Although Smoke shared, in his words, “a mid-difficulty-level” example for his favorite song, Jeremy shows no mercy throughout the challenge, pitting one of the rapper’s “favorite West Coast songs of all time,” Kurupt’s “We Can Freak It,” against SiR’s “Life Is Good.” I’m sure we all know that the Farrises value family over everything, so of course, Smoke had to pick his brother. But other choices — 2Pac vs. Outkast, Prince vs. Michael Jackson, and Lauryn Hill vs. Kanye West — led to some interesting thoughts from the multifaceted artist.

Watch D Smoke take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.