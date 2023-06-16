The Farris brothers are back at it. D Smoke, who has expanded his artistic portfolio with an acting role in the Paramount Plus series The Mayor Of Kingstown, returns to his day job with “Work Hard Play Hard,” a laid-back new single that celebrates his success with the help of his younger brother SiR. As he’s done in the past, Smiddoke raps in both English and Spanish, surveying and contrasting the difficulties of labor and the pleasures of the payoff.

Both brothers would certainly know a thing or two about that. While D Smoke has slowly but surely risen in stature in the rap world behind his appearance in Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, the Inglewood rapper continued his independent grind, dropping beloved bangers like “Say Go” and “Crossover” with Westside Boogie. Meanwhile, SiR has been slowly rolling out the successor to his 2019 album Chasing Summer with singles such as “Life Is Good” and “Nothing Even Matters.

Neither has yet announced an album but with their increased activity in recent months, it’s likely safe to say that such an announcement can’t be too far away. In the meantime, you can enjoy the Inglewood natives’ newest single “Work Hard Play Hard” in the video above.