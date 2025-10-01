A quick note for this week’s episode of Sound Check: Yes, Jeremy is still the host. Mr. Hecht just looks a little different after losing his bet with Coco Jones and having to shave off his beard. We are all very sorry for his loss.

The guest this week is DJ Snake, the French DJ, record producer, and songwriter responsible for hits like “Turn Down for What” with Lil Jon, “Lean On” with Major Lazer, and “Taki Taki” with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B. He’s also a versatile music head, so the Sound Check challenge takes him from Michael Jackson to Clipse, hitting a lot of stops between.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch DJ Snake take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.