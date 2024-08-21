If there was ever a time to be demure, a political event would be atop the list. However, when it comes to having a good time, Lil Jon has no occasional restrictions. Tonight (August 20), the Democratic Party and its supporters learned this all too well.

During tonight’s 2024 Democratic National Convention, “Get Low” rapper surprised attendees as Georgia’s official roll caller (viewable here).

Essential, the roll call is for state representatives (by way of its delegates) to verbalize their support for a candidate. Instead of the traditionally vanilla call-outs, Lil Jon helped transform Georgia’s time into one short-lived but now forever iconic performance of his song with DJ Snake, “Turn Down For What.”

As an extra razzle-dazzle, Lil Jon made a fun adjustment to the track’s lyrics to shout out Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential running mate, Tim Walz. Users online are tickled by Lil Jon’s appearance and took to X (formerly Twitter) to show it.

“Lil John is the only hype man that legit hit everywhere,” wrote one user.

“This has to be the most lit roll call in political history. 🔥🔥😭😂,” penned another.

“Lil Jon be getting the crowd hype wherever he’s at,” added another.

“He turned up for WALZ 🤣,” joked another.

Similar to Megan Thee Stallion’s performance during Harris’ rally in Georgia, not every one was onboard for Lil Jon’s impromptu set. But others chimed in to put out the burning backlash.