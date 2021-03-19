Last month, Justin Bieber celebrated the one-year anniversary of his fifth album, Changes. Just a month after that date, the singer is already back with his sixth effort in Justice. His second body of work in just 13 months seemingly makes up for the more than four-year hiatus that fans endured after he released Purpose back in 2015. A clear standout from Bieber’s new album comes on “Peaches” with Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

Here, Bieber delivers a sweet tune about the sweetest things his life has been blessed with. With help from Giveon and Caesar, the trio brags about the natural existence of their blessings, especially in regards to their love lives. Bieber also delivered a vibrant video for the song that sees the three singers riding around town as they sing about their well-established relationships.

While the song appears on the newly-released album, Bieber premiered it on his NPR Tiny Desk set earlier this week. The performance was met with positive reviews and built additional excitement towards the new project. Justice presents sixteen tracks with contributions from Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Beam, Burna Boy, and more for listeners to enjoy. The album was promoted with a total of four singles: “Holy” with Chance The Rapper, “Hold On,” “Anyone,” and “Lonely.”

Bieber also faces some legal drama over the new album as the band Justice recently filed a cease-and-desist order for the release after they claim the singer stole their logo.

Watch the “Peaches” video above.

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.