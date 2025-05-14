Last week, Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht took his first L during a livestream with YouTuber DDG. This week’s episode, however, takes him back to Dreamville Festival, where he previously took on the challenge with Ludacris, for another encounter with a 2000s Southern rap legend: Juvenile.

Naturally, Juvie’s choices include songs from his former group, Hot Boys, his longtime bandmate, Lil Wayne, and New Orleans musical pioneers, including The Neville Brothers and Louis Armstrong. Asked to choose between “I Need A Hot Girl” and “We On Fire”; “A Milli” and “Hustler Muzik”; and “Brother John/Iko Iko” and “What A Wonderful World,” Juvie came up with some answers that might surprise you. They certainly gave Jeremy a sense of Juvenile’s musical taste.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Does he redeem himself this time around? Watch the episode above to find out.