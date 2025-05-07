DDG Faces Tough Song Choices As He Takes The ‘Sound Check’ Challenge

Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht already has a perfect record of guessing guest artists’ life anthems, from Big Sean to The Lox, but in this week’s episode, he has to take on the multifaceted streamer-turned-rapper DDG, which offers a unique challenge of its own.

For the newbies, here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice. After seven rounds, Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier. Here’s the twist: our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

For DDG, he pits 50 Cent against Lil Wayne, Drake against Big Sean, Kanye West against Future, and DDG’s fellow streamers KSI and Unotheactivist against each other. DDG also has to choose between two of his own songs, “Trickin” and “Moonwalkin In Calabasas,” and his answer may surprise you. Then, it’s time for Jeremy to make his choice between two unexpected tracks: SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” and Keyshia Cole’s “Love.” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” even makes an appearance! Can Jeremy keep his perfect record alive?

Watch DDG take the Sound Check challenge up top to find out.