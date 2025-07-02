LaRussell’s schedule is busier than just about anybody’s, but he put some time aside to visit Uproxx Studios and be the latest guest on Sound Check. The new episode arrives shortly after the June release of Good Ethika, LaRussell’s whopping seventh new album of 2025. Host Jeremy Hecht put quite the challenge in front of LaRussell, tasking him to choose between two of his own songs. LaRussell also looked outward as he made some other tough selections, picking between Prince and Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator, and even Drake and… Drake.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch LaRussell take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.