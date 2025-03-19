Uproxx’s newest show launches today, and this time, we’re putting some of our favorite artists in the hot seat, testing their taste in Sound Check With Jeremy Hecht. Our host — who you may know from the HipHopDX/Uproxx co-branded podcast The Bigger Picture with Elliott Wilson and DJ Hed — will sit down with each guest artist for a 12-round interview, prompting them to choose between two tracks each round.

Jeremy knows his stuff; each of the tracks is hand-picked to hold some relevant connection to the artist being interviewed and force them to make and defend tough choices, including selecting a “desert island” pick to get thoughtful, revealing answers and let artists play the role of fans for a change.

“Music has the power to transport us back to moments in time, and that’s what makes Sound Check so special,” Jeremy explains. “This show gives artists a chance to reflect on their influences and share their personalities in a fun, relaxed way through the music they love. You can learn so much about someone just by their taste in music, and I love that Sound Check uses that as the foundation for conversation. I’m grateful to bring this format to life with UPROXX and hope it helps fans connect with their favorite artists in a new way—maybe even discovering a new song or two along the way.”

Our first guest is DaBaby, with future episodes taking on stars like G-Eazy, LaRussell, and Rico Nasty. New episodes of Sound Check With Jeremy Hecht premiere every Wednesday, starting today on UPROXX’s YouTube channel and social platforms. You can watch the first episode up top.