The ultimate compliment an artist can pay to the Uproxx Sound Check challenge is “diabolical.” That’s how Wale describes it in our latest installment, as the recent Def Jam signee faces down one of our most wide-ranging sets of song choices yet.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

This time around, Wale — who has frequently talked about his inspirations in the past — has to choose between two of his biggest influences in Jay-Z and Black Thought, chooses a pre-game anthem between Camp Lo and Young Dro, and has to pick a favorite peer between Drake and J. Cole.

Watch Wale take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.