It has been about seven months since Wale released his latest single, “Blanco,” and announced his new deal with Def Jam. Now, we know when the album containing that single, his official debut under that label, will arrive.

Wale’s eighth studio album, Everything Is A Lot, is due on November 14, as he announced in a new interview with Billboard. In it, he also addressed his unusual longevity in the music business, saying:

“It’s always been hard to keep people’s attention. That’s why my first album is called Attention Deficit. It’s become increasingly harder in this day and age, where fans are rewiring themselves to only like what the algorithm tells them to like. It’s an uphill battle, so it’s a blessing to be in the conversation still.”

Wale has had a 2025 filled with ups and downs. The highs: Performances at festivals like T-Pain’s Wiscansin Festival and J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival. But 2025 also saw Wale finally pull the plug on his own long-running Walemania event.