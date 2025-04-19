Wale is known for many things–atop the list is recording artist. But fans of the “Blanco” rapper are also aware of his other entertainment passions which includes sneakers and wrestling.

For a decade, Wale has honored his love of wrestling with the annual event, WaleMania. Sadly, WaleMania is officially no more. Shortly after wrapping up WaleMania’s tenth anniversary at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas’

The Linq Promenade, Wale announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it was the final installment.

“I hope everybody has a great time tonight,” he wrote. “This will be the final Walemania. Ten years lots of memories. Thank u to everybody who has showed up and showed out.”

When asked why he decided to end the yearly celebration of hip-hop and wrestling, Wale shared a brutally honest answer.

“[It] was a labor of love,” he replied to a user. “I’m not in love anymore.”

While many were blind sided by Wale’s decision. Wale claimed that writing had been on the wall for some time.

“Anybody who been paying attention knew this was inevitable,” he added. “This the last hurrah.”

Wale has not teased any other original programming to take its place. Instead, he confidently chucked up the deuces. Then in a separate post, Wale encouraged fans to “enjoy the weekend” as he promoted his latest single.