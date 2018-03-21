Speedy Ortiz’s “Lean in When I Suffer” is discordant and provoking. The band, who has pivoted to making music that’s heavily influenced by the bizarre bedlam that is today’s political climate, released a video for the song today that’s just as wonky and feverish. “Lean in When I Suffer” is Speedy Ortiz’s second single shared off of their forthcoming album Twerp Verse, which drops next month and is the band’s first full-length release in three years.

The video, which clocks in at about a little more than two minutes, explodes with primary colors, illustrations, and zany props. In it, front person Sadie Dupuis indignantly calls out people who parade around their faux, lazy “wokeness” as a token for acceptance and admiration and use the act of “leaning in” as a cop-out for real action. About the song and video, Dupuis said,

“Lean In When I Suffer” is about that fun breed of ‘ally’ who wears out their already exhausted friends by relying on us for excessive emotional labor. They want props for their wokeness, but don’t want to put in any actual work or divest themselves of power. They just taaaake uuuup spaaaace, and shut down when you try to talk them through their problematic tendencies. Because #selfcare? So you’re stuck in a toxic vampiric loop trying to maintain a relationship–Lean In AND Suffer, why don’t you! Director Ari Ratner took this concept a step further to address another annoyance we found relatable as hell, which is when “people give unsolicited advice about how to beat depression. [They] typically fail to acknowledge depression as a real illness and often minimize the experiences of the person they are trying to help.”

Watch the clip above and look for Twerp Verse out 4/27 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.