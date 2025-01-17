Reports indicated the 2025 Grammys were “highly likely” to be postponed in light of the Los Angeles wildfires, but the Recording Academy quickly refuted those claims, announcing the show “will proceed as planned.”

That doesn’t mean everything Grammy-related is happening as normal, though: Spotify announced they have canceled their 2025 Grammy events.

In a post shared on Spotify’s website yesterday (January 16), Joe Hadley, Spotify’s global head of music partnerships and audience, wrote:

“We’ve spent the last few days considering how to best show up for LA, the music industry, and the creative community. Ultimately, we’ve decided that the most impactful approach is canceling all our Grammy Week events, including our annual Best New Artist party, and redirecting funds to support efforts to reach local fans and charitable organizations. It’s also important to remember the effect this has on the production industry, so we are ensuring that our vendors are compensated despite this shift. While this year will look and feel different, our commitment to emerging artists is unwavering.”

Canceled events include the annual Best New Artist party and the 2025 Songwriter Of The Year party, the latter of which may have been sparsely attended anyway.

This comes days after Billboard also canceled its Grammy events.