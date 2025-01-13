Update: The 2025 Grammys are not currently expected to be postponed. As Variety reports, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt (the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees) shared a joint statement. In it, they note this year’s show “will proceed as planned.”

They add, “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

The original post follows below.

—

At the moment, the 2025 Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2. However, the venue is the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and given that the city is currently dealing with the historically destructive and disruptive LA wildfires, some questions have been raised about the status of this year’s award show.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, “multiple sources” indicate there are currently discussions to either postpone the show, and the various other events surrounding it, or go on with it but shift the format to be more of a fundraiser. It is apparently “highly likely” the show will be postponed, according to “one senior television executive.”

The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, which both play their home games at Crypto.com Arena, have already postponed some games. The Lakers’ given reasoning was “to focus on what matters most today.”

If the 2025 Grammys get postponed, it would be the third time this decade the show has had to make a shift. The 2021 Grammys were postponed due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then the 2022 Grammys were also delayed due to a surge on COVID cases. The events were pushed back to March and April of the same years, respectively.