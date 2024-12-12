At the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017, “All The Way Up” — Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s hit song with French Montana and Infared — was nominated for Best Rap Performance. However, the award ended up going to “No Problem,” by Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Fat Joe has not gotten over this.

As Complex notes, at a recent listening session for his upcoming album The World Changed On Me, Joe said (as seen in this video):

“We lost ‘All The Way Up’ to Chance The Rapper. Like, that’s the biggest disrespect. Let me tell you something… Nah, I’ma keep it real with you: You know how Jay-Z used to say, ‘Gotta learn to live with regrets’? I can’t live with that one. Losing to Chance The Rapper? ‘All The Way Up,’ whatever his sh*t was… it was just not that.”

Meanwhile, Joe recently popped up at Yankee Stadium to perform before the Yankees’ World Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Joe’s time on the diamond was widely clowned. As for Chance, fans are waiting for him to release Star Line, but by asking him to “drop the album,” they’re actually postponing its release, per a declaration from Chance.