AI bands are here. Some of them have garnered attention, but for every one that does, there are a thousand that are just filling streaming platforms with slop. Deezer recently reported that nearly a third of all songs uploaded to their platform are AI-generated now.

Spotify is also dealing with AI and in a news post about it, they share a pretty stunning number: Over the past 12 months, 75 million “spammy” songs have been removed from the platform.

Spotify also notes that on the AI front, their current focuses are “improved enforcement of impersonation violations,” “a new spam filtering system,” and “AI disclosures for music with industry-standard credits.”

They’ve unveiled a new impersonation policy designed to prevent songs that use an unauthorized copy of an artist’s voice, saying that “vocal impersonation is only allowed in music on Spotify when the impersonated artist has authorized the usage.” This fall, they’ll also start rolling out a new spam filter, “a system that will identify uploaders and tracks engaging in these tactics, tag them, and stop recommending them.” Finally, they also announced they’re “helping develop and will support” a new standard for AI disclosures in music credits.

The post gets into more granular detail, so check it out here.