How To Use Spotify’s New Messages Feature

In a post , Spotify notes the feature will “start rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices” this week.

Last year, Spotify introduced the ability for users to leave comments on podcast episodes, perhaps as a first step to becoming something more like a social media platform . Now, the company is continuing in that direction: Today (August 26), they announced Messages, which allows users to DM each other directly on the Spotify platform.

How To Use Spotify’s Messages Feature

Per Spotify, users will be able to share Spotify and share a message with users they’ve previously interacted with on Spotify, like if they follow each other or have a collaborative playlist.

While listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing view, users can tap the share icon, choose a contact, add a message to the shared contact, and send the message. After the message request has been accepted, users can react with emojis, send text messages, and continue sharing additional Spotify content. The Messages feature can also be accessed by tapping the user’s profile photo in the top-left corner of the app.

Spotify also says, “As always, you should continue sharing Spotify content directly through your favorite platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok, and more. Messages on Spotify are designed to complement these integrations, not replace them, and we’re excited to continue offering more ways to drive hype for the Spotify content you love, wherever you are.”

As far as security, Spotify notes users can choose to accept or reject message requests, and that inappropriate messages can be reported. Users will also be able to block other users. Furthermore, messages are “protected with industry-standard encryption in transit and at rest.”

Find more information, including screenshots of how the feature looks, in Spotify’s post.