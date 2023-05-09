Spotify Will Begin A Takedown Of AI-Generated Songs With Fake Streams

AI-generated music mashups are all the rage. Unfortunately, while Grimes may be a fan of the technology-based artistry, other recording artists and their labels aren’t having it. Fans taking a few creative liberties with their favorite musicians’ voices might be fun for a good laugh on social media, but streaming giant Spotify is cracking down on which of these tracks make it onto their platform.

As per Boomy (in a report initially from Fader), the music streamer began taking down tracks using its technology on May 1. Their website reveals Boomy users have created more than 14.5 million AI-generated tracks. However, in a statement provided to Music Business Worldwide, Spotify is not specifically targeting the company or its users. Instead, it’s taking measures to remove songs with fake streams and inflated metrics.

A representative from Spotify confirmed that “certain catalog releases” from Boomy’s AI-generated songs were removed, adding, “Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service.”

In the statement, the rep said, “When we identify or are alerted to potential cases of stream manipulation, we mitigate their impact by taking action that may include the removal of streaming numbers and the withholding of royalties. This allows us to protect royalty payouts for honest, hardworking artists.”

Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek, has even gone on record to share his thoughts on AI, saying the technology is “huge for creativity” but, by the same token, acknowledges there is a “scary part” to it.

AI-generated music isn’t new by any means. However, as it continues to gain popularity, artists, labels, and streamers are looking to take preventive measures to ensure that it doesn’t infringe on their intellectual property rights.