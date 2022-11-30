Today is practically a global holiday, as Spotify dropped their annual Wrapped feature for all users. For those unaware, this showcases an individual’s most listened-to songs, albums, and artists for 2022 so far. However, the streaming platform hasn’t stopped the tracking there. They compiled the streams to determine which artists, songs, and in this case, albums were played the most across the globe throughout this year.

It doesn’t seem like an easy task, either. 2022 has seen major releases from Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Drake and 21 Savage, and so many other incredibly popular artists. This year, one album shined above them all.

Bad Bunny’s summer record, Un Verano Sin Ti, holds Spotify Wrapped’s record for the most globally streamed album in 2022. Released back in May, Bad Bunny has been heading out on a world tour tied to the album, which likely only increased the popularity. He also holds Spotify Wrapped’s record for the most globally streamed artist this year.

The other albums rounding out the top five include Styles’ Harry’s House, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Ed Sheeran’s =, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

While some of these albums weren’t necessarily released this year, they have certainly continued to make an impact on listeners.

Here’s to what next year’s Spotify Wrapped brings!