For weeks now, music fans have been waiting for Spotify Wrapped, the streaming platform’s annual round-up of the year’s most-played music, to drop. It’s usually unveiled around December 1 annually, and now, it’s here.

Aside from user-specific data that you’re probably already seeing all over social media by now, Spotify also offers a round-up of the top acts among all users. For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was the world’s most-streamed artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS. Bad Bunny is the first artist to ever three-peat, so in celebration, Spotify has turned its heart button into the singer’s custom red-heart icon. When narrowed to just the US, Drake is No. 1, then Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

If you want to get even more specific and look at just the world’s top K-pop artists of 2022, they were, from first to fifth, BTS, Blackpink, Twice, Stray Kids, and Seventeen. Spotify also has a list of the year’s most “viral” artists globally, meaning “their music is most frequently shared to social platforms from Spotify.” Topping that rank is Swift, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS, and Lana Del Rey.

Check out the data yourself here.