Following the release of his excellent sophomore record last month, Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy has announced the Give You The World Tour. The 27 headlining dates will see Lacy — who Kanye West called “one of the most inspiring people on the planet” — performing at a slew of mid-sized venues across North America. The tour begins on October 2nd at Denver’s Gothic Theatre, before the “Dark Red” singer moves across the midwest onto the East Coast. He’ll then swing back across the country to end the tour with a run of West Coast dates that conclude on November 11th with a hometown show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of Steve Lacy’s tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, 08/05 at 10 am local time here.

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/09 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/17 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/25 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/27 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/30 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre