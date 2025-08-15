It’s been about three years since Steve Lacy went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his breakout single “Bad Habit,” and finally, Lacy is back with new music, sharing “New Shoes” today (August 15).

The song has some standout lyrics, including, “If I had a dollar for the friends I would f*ck / I could buy a pair of really nice shoes / Life is but a stain, it’s not a tattoo / Temporary pain, it’s lame to chase youth,” and, “My dick is getting hard again / At the thought of you and me holding hands.”

The song comes from Oh Yeah?, Lacy’s upcoming album that is currently in progress and doesn’t yet have a release date.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, he discussed his new approach for this album, saying:

“When I first started making sh*t or producing stuff with the Internet, I would always make the beat, make a hook, and just give it away. That was my process for a while, so words were always just kind of secondary. I’m like, ‘If my beat hard, this bass line hard, the chords hard, what else do we need?’ But now I’m like, ‘OK, I want to say sh*t how I would say sh*t.’ […] This one has taken a lot of time and thought. I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself.”

He also spoke about the project’s cover art, which is inspired by the Kool-Aid mascot, saying, “I took his face out the glass. Hopefully I don’t get sued.”

Listen to “Nice Shoes” above.