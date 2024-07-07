During the 2024 BET Awards, Childish Gambino called out the organization for not acknowledging his creative prowess. Later in the show, viewers turned on him after participation in the Usher Lifetime Achievement Award tribute. Now, he is ready to make those naysayers ear their words by way of the Bando Stone And The New World soundtrack.

Yesterday (July 6), Gambino held a pop-up concert at Little Island NYC to treat fans to what he has up his musical sleeve. During the performance, Gambino was joined by Steve Lacy and Fousheé, who are both reportedly slated to appear on the album.

“Sounds like a heater,” wrote one user about the trio’s unreleased track.

Sounds like a heater — Thirdeyedon (@Thirdeyedon1) July 7, 2024

“I’m obsessed with this sound omg 🥺💓,” penned another.

i’m obsessed with this sound omg🥺💓 — Cin🍒 (@J_AdoreCindy) July 7, 2024

So far, Gambino dropped “Lithonia,” but rumblings online hinted that this track isn’t even the tip of the iceberg.

According to NFR Podcast, Uproxx cover star Chlöe, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, and Gambino’s son just a few of the folks set to make an appearance on the project.