Donald Glover Childish Gambino 2024 Peabody Awards
Music

Childish Gambino Previewed Several Songs From The ‘Bando Stone And The New World’ Soundtrack, And Fans Are Losing It

During the 2024 BET Awards, Childish Gambino called out the organization for not acknowledging his creative prowess. Later in the show, viewers turned on him after participation in the Usher Lifetime Achievement Award tribute. Now, he is ready to make those naysayers ear their words by way of the Bando Stone And The New World soundtrack.

Yesterday (July 6), Gambino held a pop-up concert at Little Island NYC to treat fans to what he has up his musical sleeve. During the performance, Gambino was joined by Steve Lacy and Fousheé, who are both reportedly slated to appear on the album.

“Sounds like a heater,” wrote one user about the trio’s unreleased track.

“I’m obsessed with this sound omg 🥺💓,” penned another.

So far, Gambino dropped “Lithonia,” but rumblings online hinted that this track isn’t even the tip of the iceberg.

According to NFR Podcast, Uproxx cover star Chlöe, Yeat, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, and Gambino’s son just a few of the folks set to make an appearance on the project.

Again, at this point, nothing has been confirmed. But clips shared from attendees seem to confirm a few of the names listed above, including Jorja Smith and Amaarae (Gambino’s upcoming tour opener).

The soundtrack’s official release date hasn’t been shared. But in the comment section of the film’s trailer on YouTube, said it would be within July.

Childish Gambino Bando and the new world trailer comment YouTube 2024
YouTube
