Taking the stage for his first-ever Grammys performance tonight was Steve Lacy. During his performance, he sang his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “Bad Habit.”

On stage, Lacy was joined by Thundercat, who supplemented the poignant love song with a seductive, groovy guitar bridge.

Throughout the performance, several of Lacy’s fellow musicians were seen singing and dancing along to the song, including Machine Gun Kelly, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and the queen herself, Beyoncé.

While this may be his first time performing at The Grammys, Lacy is certainly no novice. Last week, Lacy spoke with CBS Mornings about receiving his first Grammy nomination when he was 17 years old, for his work on The Internet’s Ego Death album.

When asked what the nomination meant to him at the time, Lacy replied “It meant that my mom could get off my ass about going to college.”

Steve Lacy is up for four #GRAMMYs this year, but he earned his first nomination when he was just 17. Tomorrow, Lacy tells @AnthonyMasonCBS how his mom encouraged him to pursue music, and how he wrote the breakout hit “Bad Habit.” #RoadtotheGrammys pic.twitter.com/Nk6d1czR96 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 30, 2023

Fortunately, this nomination was no flash in the pan for Lacy. In 2020, he was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his solo debut album, Apollo XXI.

Earlier in the night, Lacy won the Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy for his 2022 album, Gemini Rights. “Bad Habit” is also up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Steve Lacy performs Bad Habit at the Grammys 🤩 and when he says you can’t surprise a gemini Kendrick Lamar was like yaaaaas lmao #GeminisUnite🎸 #2023Grammys🎶 pic.twitter.com/jRL7AJjIEC — ✨Lanré✨ (@SikiraT) February 6, 2023

In the meantime, you can check out the performance of “Bad Habit” above.