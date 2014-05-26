Steve Perry Randomly Joined Eels On Stage For His First Performance Since 1995

Forget Chris Martin joining Kings of Leon on stage to play the guitar and sort of sing back up in Glasgow, because some real music history took place last night at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota. After walking away from music in 1995, legendary Journey frontman and BASEketball pysch out Steve Perry drew some huge cheers as he broke his stage silence on a few songs with Eels. As you’d expect, Perry was a little rusty from the time off, but he still sounded better than the majority of us singing along with iTunes as our dogs cover their ears with their paws.
During the show’s second encore, Perry added that classic voice of his to Eels’ “It’s a Motherf*cker,” before they followed it up with a brief performance of “Open Arms” and “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’.” Say whatever you want about the performance or his vocals, but Perry can still ham it up with the crowd like he’s never had a day off.
I thought I read that he didn’t tour w/Journey because his voice was blown out. Guess the band just likes a guy who can hit ALL the notes.
He left the band because he hurt his hip due to an illness.
I love that his claim to fame is apparently Journey frontman AND BASEketball psych out.
You shoulda stayed gone
Knowin how you lost appeal
And you shoulda stayed gone
Instead of singing with the Eels
Steve Perry is an important music talent with a great deal of historic contributions to rock music via Journey. My hope is he and the other members of Journey will settle their personal differences, put the original line up back together and start producing great albums and tours together! I think it is great he took this occasion to step out and jump back in the Biz even in a small way! I hope he will do some gigs in Phoenix!