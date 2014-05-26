Steve Perry Randomly Joined Eels On Stage For His First Performance Since 1995

Senior Writer
05.26.14 5 Comments

Forget Chris Martin joining Kings of Leon on stage to play the guitar and sort of sing back up in Glasgow, because some real music history took place last night at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota. After walking away from music in 1995, legendary Journey frontman and BASEketball pysch out Steve Perry drew some huge cheers as he broke his stage silence on a few songs with Eels. As you’d expect, Perry was a little rusty from the time off, but he still sounded better than the majority of us singing along with iTunes as our dogs cover their ears with their paws.

During the show’s second encore, Perry added that classic voice of his to Eels’ “It’s a Motherf*cker,” before they followed it up with a brief performance of “Open Arms” and “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’.” Say whatever you want about the performance or his vocals, but Perry can still ham it up with the crowd like he’s never had a day off.

(H/T to Fark)

