Lo-fi rapper Steven Moses doesn’t look how he sounds, but his somber UPROXX Sessions performance of the tortured, downtempo singles “Reaper” and “Post Post Mort” instantly eases the cognitive dissonance as he smoothly delivers his sinuous, tightly-wound rhymes. On “Reaper,” he details his struggles with addiction and depression, while on “Post Post Mort” he unreels his nihilistic worldview, somehow both bragging about and lamenting his hedonistic lifestyle with a swaggering, almost off-the-dome style delivery.

Hailing from Hollidaysburg in central Pennsylvania, Moses fell in love with hip-hop through Nas’ seminal debut Illmatic and it shows in his own wordy, borderline cerebral flows and beat choices. He’s also become something of a fashion plate thanks to his decisively left-of-center style, highlighted by dashes of designer offset by his grungy, post-punk posture. His Def Jam debut, 99, dropped in the summer of 2020, and he hasn’t slowed down yet.

Watch Steven Moses perform “Reaper/Post Post Mort” for UPROXX Sessions above.

