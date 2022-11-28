Stormzy Talks Reckless In His Rousing ‘This Is What I Mean’ Video

Stormzy’s new album This Is What I Mean is out now, and its title track gets a rousing video shot during the album’s release event. Opening with phone camera footage of an impromptu praise session, the video sees Stormzy rapping directly into the camera as collaborators Amaarae, Black Sherif, Jacob Collier, Ms. Banks, and Storry make cameo appearances throughout.

In the leadup to the album’s release, Stormzy shared an open letter with fans thanking them for their support and imploring them to “listen to this album with an open heart.” He also explained his approach to making the project, which he recorded during a writer’s camp on a secluded island in England. “I am not a calculated mastermind with the ability to gauge what kind of music to make and when I’ll make it,” he wrote. “I literally just feel and then let it out.”

The songs he’s let out so far include the tender ballad “Firebabe,” the Afrobeats-infused “Hide And Seek,” and the confident “Mel Made Me Do It.” The album also features guest appearances from India.Arie, Nao, and Sampha.

Watch Stormzy’s “This Is What I Mean” video above.

This Is What I Mean is out now via 0207 Def Jam. Get it here.