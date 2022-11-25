The end of the year tends to be mostly uneventful when it comes to new music releases, but Stormzy put his stamp on the holiday season with his third album, This Is What I Mean, which dropped today (November 25). Ahead of the release, he shared a personal letter inspired by Tyler The Creator.

The message concludes with Stormzy’s hopes for the new project: “People been tryna box me in for years but I hope this chapter at least makes my biggest critic say, ‘Hey, he’s sh*t but he loves music and I guess he’s gonna do whatever me likes’ lol. I pray you listen to this album in your own time, whenever you can. Listen to it properly with no distractions. I pray you listen to this album with an open heart and if you hate it after I promise to god I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful that you listened with openness. I pray that it moves you and captures your imagination. And I pray that someone, somewhere feels it.”

Read the full letter below.

