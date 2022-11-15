Stormzy‘s upcoming album, This Is What I Mean, will be the UK rap star’s third studio album and is set to release later this month.

This past October, the UK rapper dropped his first track off his forthcoming album, “Mel Made Me Do It,” featuring a cameo from Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese professional football manager, and some narration from actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.

It’s no surprise Stormzy kept that same energy for his next song, the official lead single for the project, “Hide & Seek,” featuring Top Boy actress Saffron Hocking. Stormzy recently revealed that his latest upcoming project, which will include 12 tracks, was created with “freedom” and fun in mind.

“When you hear about music camps, they always sound intense and somber,” Stormzy said in a recent statement. “People saying: ‘We need to make an album.’ ‘We need to make some hit records.’ But this felt beautifully free. We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the bi-product [sic] to that was very beautiful music. Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine. You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album.

This Is What I Mean is out on 11/25 via Def Jam/Interscope. Pre-save it here.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Fire + Water”

2. “This Is What I Mean”

3. “FireBabe”

4. “Please”

5. “Need You”

6. “Hide & Seek”

7. “My Presidents Are Black”

8. “Sampha’s Plea”

9. “Holy Spirit”

10. “Bad Blood”

11. “I Got My Smile Back”

12. “Give It to the Water”