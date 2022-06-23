The wrongful death civil trial against Suge Knight for killing a man with his truck in 2015 has ended in a mistrial, according to Billboard via the Los Angeles Times. Jurors were split seven to five; anything other than a unanimous decision will result in a mistrial. The civil suit was brought against Knight by the surviving widow and two daughters of Terry Carter, a man Knight hit with his truck on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Knight, who pled no contest to the criminal charge of voluntary manslaughter — keeping that conviction from being used against him in the civil case — is currently serving a 28-year sentence. The onetime rap recording mogul says he ran over Carter and another man Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of a Compton restaurant out of fear that they were making an attempt on his life. Apparently, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, who wanted $81 million in total ($27 million for each woman), was unable to convince the entire jury that this wasn’t the case.

However, Carter’s family remains undeterred, telling Rolling Stone they were encouraged by the results and intend to try the case again. “It’s unfortunate, but the jury worked very hard,” said Crystal Carter, one of the victim’s daughters. “It feels good to know we were the majority. We look forward to trying the case again to get victory for my dad. To get justice.”