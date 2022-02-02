Summer Walker Debuted A Radical New Hairdo And Fans Have Thoughts

Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker ended 2021 on a high note, releasing her second studio album Still Over It and watching it debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first album from a female R&B singer to do so in five years. In 2022, it looks like she wants to get a fresh start, which she did by following the time-honored tradition of acquiring a radical new hairstyle. Naturally, once she debuted it on social media, fans had thoughts, jokes, memes, and expressions of both horror and praise.

Summer Walker shows off her new look on Instagram: “Legit wanted this hair style my whole life 🖤🥺👅” pic.twitter.com/8dNWO3kvnY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2022

As you can see, the singer went for a high queue, shaving the majority of her hair off and leaving enough for a ponytail of braids. Declaring that she “legit wanted this hairstyle my whole life,” she popped several photos from different angles on her Instagram, opening the floodgates for fans’ comments. One of the more positive reactions on Twitter read, “One thing about Summer Walker… shawty gone do whatever the hell she want to. Hate it or love it, I gotta respect it. I love seeing black folks with agency. Even when we make think it’s ridiculous, as long as no one is harmed, do your thing.”

One thing about Summer Walker… shawty gone do whatever the hell she want to. Hate it or love it, I gotta respect it. I love seeing black folks with agency. Even when we make think it’s ridiculous, as long as no one is harmed, do your thing. — BRAVES 2021 CHAMPS! UGA 2021 CHAMPS! (@stevozone4_) February 2, 2022

However, others found some comedic value in the unusual cut, comparing her to pop culture figures who’ve worn the style over the years including the sub-boss Goro from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise and the disgraced prince Zuko from the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. It seems that whether fans approve or not, Summer Walker will keep giving them reasons to talk in 2022. She also has more room for tattoos now, so don’t be surprised if she pops up with some new ones in the available space. Check out more fan reactions below.

Summer Walker finna piss me off 😭 pic.twitter.com/rZg1IXmjbR — 👑 (@Ayooo_Gawwgouss) February 2, 2022

I love summer walker but this all i see when i look at this pic 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F9aEEeDWHn — Naja🪐 (@papi_naja) February 2, 2022

I know from who Summer Walker was inspired by for her new hairstyle #summerwalker #Zuko #Avatar pic.twitter.com/q26AfGx1nm — YOUR UPCOMING SHADE 🍥 (@lavoixdesalif) February 2, 2022

Summer walker really annoying why she look like this? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RF8QM7Erqs — A BOOGIE NO HOODIE💋🤞🏾 (@NiasiaMarie) February 2, 2022

Summer Walker… this is the last straw. It’s time to get you outta here pic.twitter.com/HAWLyqXglk — ᴛᴀʏʟᴏʀ ʙʀᴀᴜɴ ✨ (@TayIorsKnees) February 2, 2022

Summer walker walked in the salon and said lemme get the TONG PO pic.twitter.com/0LetUASt0z — Audemar (@Analizedahero) February 2, 2022