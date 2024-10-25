Listeners better heed the words of Summer Walker‘s gracious new single, “Heart Of A Woman.” The throwback-sounding R&B ballad warns a fella who’s been slipping that the “only thing that’s saving you is the heart of a woman.” The graciously minded new track will appear on Summer’s upcoming third album, Finally Over It, and in keeping with the theme, it sounds less confrontational than her past output. Instead, she’s exasperated, fed up, and resigned — which is, to all you younger cats out there, never a good thing, trust me.

Walker has been teasing a new project for the past few weeks, updating streamers with the title of her upcoming third album, while leaving fans to guess at just how “over it” she really was, until finally revealing the “Finally” part on October 11, along with the announcement for “Heart Of A Woman.” Although Walker has yet to reveal the release date for the upcoming album, it’s already one of the most anticipated new music releases of the year, thanks to the warm reception of her prior releases, Over It and Still Over It. They both set new records in terms of R&B and with the excitement for number three reaching all-time highs, you can bet Finally Over It will make just as much of a splash.

You can listen to “Heart Of A Woman” above.