Summer Walker, in one way or another, is “over it,” and has been for a few years now. It started with her 2019 debut album Over It, then continued with its follow-up, 2021’s Still Over It. Earlier this month, Walker revealed the next part of the Over It saga is coming.

She teased the project last week by revealing the album has a three-word title, following the Still Over It formula with a word before “Over It.”

Today (October 11), she made the big reveal on Instagram: The album is called Finally Over It. There’s no announced release date yet, but we do have a new single, “Heart Of A Woman,” on the way (at a date that has also yet to be revealed).

Walker’s teaser video shows Walker in her bedroom, listening to voicemails on her phone. One message from a mystery man says, “Damn, you gotta do me like that? I was just helping my cousin with groceries. Hit me back when you can talk. I know you’re finally over it, but damn, let’s talk about it, I love you.” Walker eventually is overtaken by emotion as she smashes the drink she’s holding.

The post also shares a phone number: “call me before I change my number 4044766404 & presave Heart of A Woman now!”