Summer Walker New Hair
Getty Image
Music

Summer Walker Questioned The Grammys After They Snubbed Her For Their 2023 Show

by: Twitter

Summer Walker had some thoughts about yesterday’s Grammy nominations for the forthcoming 2023 awards show. Particularly, about the fact that she feels snubbed for a second year. Her 2021 album, Still Over It, wasn’t included. Or her “Unholy” collaboration with Ari Lennox, which has proven to be a fan-favorite.

“& as for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing…” she captioned. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

“Thanks for all the overflowing love in my DM’s,” Walker added, complete with a heart emoji.

Still, it appears Walker did get her first Grammy nomination in a different way. According to RapUp, she is included for her work on “Purple Hearts” from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Lamar is nominated for Album Of The Year, and by association, so are those who contributed to the record.

Walker isn’t alone in this year’s snubs either. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, and Megan Thee Stallion were also noticeably missing from any Grammy nominations for 2023, adding to the disappointment among fans.

Continue scrolling to view some fan reactions to Summer Walker’s post.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×