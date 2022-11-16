Summer Walker had some thoughts about yesterday’s Grammy nominations for the forthcoming 2023 awards show. Particularly, about the fact that she feels snubbed for a second year. Her 2021 album, Still Over It, wasn’t included. Or her “Unholy” collaboration with Ari Lennox, which has proven to be a fan-favorite.

“& as for the grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing…” she captioned. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, atleast the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

“Thanks for all the overflowing love in my DM’s,” Walker added, complete with a heart emoji.

Summer Walker reacts to #GRAMMYs nominations snub: “the math is literally not mathing” pic.twitter.com/XIYftdvCmE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

Still, it appears Walker did get her first Grammy nomination in a different way. According to RapUp, she is included for her work on “Purple Hearts” from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Lamar is nominated for Album Of The Year, and by association, so are those who contributed to the record.

Walker isn’t alone in this year’s snubs either. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, and Megan Thee Stallion were also noticeably missing from any Grammy nominations for 2023, adding to the disappointment among fans.

Continue scrolling to view some fan reactions to Summer Walker’s post.

She truly was snubbed though… scammys fail the best artists every year — f e n (@intolevitating) November 16, 2022

Summer Walker deserves better and deserves Grammy(s) The material: pic.twitter.com/LgYp6x1F9v — @Mentionme (@MentionME) November 15, 2022

no summer walker, no kehlani, no ari lennox..but tiktok songs and albums people didn't like nor listened too? be so fr — 𝑀. (@tribaltsunami) November 15, 2022

Give her her 10s for this idk… https://t.co/Uh5Aor07hz — Dinner Roll ☺️ (@denymkhol) November 15, 2022