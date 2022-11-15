Kendrick Lamar‘s list of impressive accomplishments is already quite extensive, and yet it seemingly continues to grow by the day. The latest addition to the highlight reel of his achievements is another rarity; according to Insider.com, his nomination today for an Album Of The Year Grammy Award for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers makes him the first artist in Recording Academy history to receive nominations for four consecutive releases.

Kendrick was first nominated in 2012 for his debut album, Good Kid, MAAD City, then again for its follow-up To Pimp A Butterfly in 2015. His last album, DAMN., was released in 2017, and was also nominated for Album Of The Year, winning Best Rap Album at the 2018 ceremony, as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Music — the first-ever rap album to do so. Kendrick is now tied with Kanye West as the rapper with the most Album Of The Year nominations, however, Kanye’s were non-consecutive. Kendrick is the most nominated rap artist this year, as well.

Naturally, Mr. Morale is also nominated for Best Rap Album this year, along with DJ Khaled’s God Did, Future’s I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry. In the Album Of The Year category, Kendrick is the sole rapper competing against a field including Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Lizzo. You can see the full list of nominees here.