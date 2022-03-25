After fans waited a little over two years for a new project from Summer Walker, the LVRN singer finally returned with her sophomore project Still Over It. She delivered the project last fall and it arrived with features from Cardi B, JT, SZA, Omarion, Lil Durk, Ciara, and Ari Lennox. Still Over It went on to become Summer’s first No. 1 album, which also stood as the first chart-topping project by a female R&B act in over five years. Now that Summer is a few months removed from the project’s release, she’s back with a new release.

One of the standout records from Still Over It is “No Love” with SZA, and now the track gets a nice update thanks to the addition of Cardi B. On it, Cardi adds a verse to the song to make for a sweet and tender extended version. The updated track also comes with a soft music video that begins with Cardi and Summer laying in an elegant bed in the clouds as Cardi sings about the unfaithful ways of her love interest. After Summer delivers the song’s hook in a rose field, she joins SZA as they twerk and pole dance beside each other. Altogether, it makes for quite the spicy and sensual visual.

You can watch the video for the updated version of “No Love” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.