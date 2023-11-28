The Assignment Flash forward to one week before Thanksgiving. My editor sends me an article over Slack expressing wonderment over how Time Traveler has virtually no digital footprint. The music is scarcely available on YouTube, it says. Very few people are tweeting about it. Notices from professional critics are negligible. Not even the author of the article appeared to have actually heard Time Traveler. It was almost as if the new Garth Brooks album (for the aggressively online, at least) did not exist. “Maybe I should review this?” I Slacked back. My editor was pleased. It was the very response he had Jedi mind-tricked me into giving him. But as I pondered the particulars of the situation, I began to feel as though I had a responsibility to review this album. First of all, while I am not a Garth Brooks super fan, I have dabbled amiably in his work. Like anyone who has stepped foot inside of a small-town Middle American bar since 1990, I have heard and enjoyed “Friends In Low Places.” And if I were ever called upon to be a talking head in a Garth Brooks documentary, I could bluff my way through a discussion about No Fences. Second, I am a vocal fan of the CD format. I am surrounded by stacks of the things in my office, and they number in the thousands. Meanwhile many of my colleagues in the media don’t even have the hardware to play a CD. Which is probably why the author of that article my editor sent me wrote about Time Traveler like it was printed in Sanskrit and buried at the bottom of the Dead Sea. And then there is the matter of geography. The vast majority of music critics reside in either New York City or Los Angeles, and neither metropolis is located anywhere near a Bass Pro Shops location. Whereas I live in a western suburb of Minneapolis, a town where Garth at his peak once performed nine consecutive sold-out arena shows. (There is even a song set in Minneapolis on his new album. More on that later.) I swiftly discovered via Google Maps that there was a combination Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s a mere 20-minute drive from my house. I picked up the phone and dialed the store to confirm that the box set was in stock. A man with the voice of a basset hound answered. The box set was in stock! My access to the bottom of the Dead Sea was secured. For the first time in my life, living in the Midwest was a professional advantage. My mind reeled at this shocking reversal of fortune — this was like the latest Christopher Nolan film screening exclusively at my neighborhood Kwik Trip store. I felt compelled to seize the moment. The Purchase A few days after my call to the basset hound-voiced man, I pulled up to my local Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. If you have never been to this place, picture the biggest log cabin you have ever seen. A log cabin the size of a football field. The kind of log cabin that Taylor Sheridan probably owns. That’s what it looks like on the outside. On the inside, modern country music plays over the P.A. An arsenal of guns and ammo is available at discount prices. The selection of flannel shirts is voluminous and impressive. And the staff is hyper-proficient and extremely Caucasian. It’s like Red State: The Store.

For the record, selling an album strictly at a sporting goods outlet is not the craziest business decision Garth Brooks has ever made. Not even close to the craziest, really. The first, obviously, was the whole Chris Gaines thing. The second was his decision in 2014 to launch his own digital music service, GhostTunes, to compete with iTunes. After he inevitably shuttered the service three years later, Amazon became Garth’s only online retailer. Look up “Friends In Low Places” on Spotify or Apple Music and (aside from a live bootleg recorded in Germany in 1995) you’ll come up empty. Upon entering the store, I was met by Robert, who had the business-casual look of a store manager. I asked him where I could find the Garth Brooks box set, and he motioned to his right. Any fears I had that The Limited Series might sell out a few days before Black Friday were instantly put to rest. Here was a display with eight shelves of Garth, each with three rows stacked nine long-boxes high. As I walked over to the plastic-covered wall of music I could see Garth’s picture on every one — he was wearing a white button-down over a salmon-colored v-neck shirt, along with the de rigueur cowboy hat, shades, blue jeans, and significant belt buckle. The logo for Bass Pro Shops loomed prominently behind him. The Limited Series title was emblazoned on faux-prestigious fake gold plating. “Would you like me to take your picture?” Robert asked, gesturing toward the life-sized photo of Garth standing next to the plastic-covered wall of music. “No,” I replied, with a slightly defensive edge. Replaying the exchange later in my mind, I realized that my reflexive reaction to Robert’s question was based on the assumption that he was making fun of me for buying a seven-disc Garth Brooks box set. And I surmised that this response surely stemmed from years of conditioning from judgmental clerks in record stores. But this was not a normal record store — or a record store at all. As far as music goes, Cabela’s only sells seven-disc Garth Brooks box sets. Robert was not making fun of me. He was being sincere. I wonder how many people he had previously photographed with that life-sized Garth photo. As Robert guided me to the cash register, he explained in a low conspiratorial tone that while the box set retails for $29.99, I could have it for $19.99 if I signed up for a Cabela’s Club credit card. But that’s not all: When you sign up for a Cabela’s Club credit card, you are gifted 20 free dollars to go toward your first purchase. Which meant that I could have this box set … for absolutely nothing. Plus, they were also going to throw in a Cabela’s hat and stainless steel multi-tool (with sheath!), free of charge. Suddenly, I could see why Bass Pro Shops wanted in on the Garth Brooks business. It wasn’t because Johnny Morris envisioned a vital link between water conservation and the restoration of compact discs. The man was hawking credit cards. And it was a good racket. The pitch shouldn’t have worked on me. I made my editor promise ahead of time that I could expense my purchase. I didn’t need to hand over my driver’s license and Social Security number to get this box set for free. But Robert’s kind but firm demeanor immediately overwhelmed me. My mind flashed to my previous Garth Brooks assignment, when I covered the first concert of his post-retirement comeback nine years ago at an arena outside of Chicago. I interviewed a nice middle-aged couple about why they liked Garth Brooks, and they didn’t say he was a great songwriter or that he was an incredible singer or that he was a charismatic and sexy performer. They didn’t say that because Garth Brooks is not any of those things. He is rightly perceived as the most average superstar in modern popular music history. Here’s what they did say: “He’s a reasonably priced ticket.” And that summed up his appeal as well as the 3,000-word thinkpiece I proceeded to write. People buy into Garth Brooks because he’s always a good deal. And good deals are hard to resist, even when the product being offered is something you don’t need or particularly want. But Garth’s prices are reasonable. He has the best customer service. And he’s very convenient. He’s like Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, only with less wood siding. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)