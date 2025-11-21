BigXthaPlug and Post Malone search for solace in the wilderness in the heartbroken video for their I Hope You’re Happy collaboration, “Cold.” Like prior tracks from BigX’s latest album, the song taps into the trappings of country music to lay the groundwork for his introspective musings on life and love.

In this case, he recalls a breakup that leaves him “cold” — one he prompted with his own actions. “At the age of 21, this life got wicked,” he remembers. “Felt all I ever needed was love, but now I beg for distance / Then love started to fade the very moment I got richer / Like I faded from the pictures, all because I made decisions.”

Despite his insistence that I Hope You’re Happy isn’t exactly a country music album, BigX has been embraced by the country music establishment in recent months, thanks to his “meet in the middle” approach on the record, collaborating with mainstays of the genre like Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, and fellow crossover artist Jelly Roll. Just days ago, he took the stage at the CMAs with Luke Combs to perform their collaboration from the album, “Pray Hard” and X is booked to play Stagecoach festival next year.

You can watch BigXthaPlug’s “Cold” video featuring Post Malone above.

I Hope You’re Happy (Deluxe) is out now via UnitedMasters. You can find more info here.