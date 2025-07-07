Syd Unveils Her First New Solo Song In Three Years With ‘Die For This’

Syd has been busy, but it’s been a while since we’ve had new solo music from her. It’s been three years, actually, but that changes with today’s (July 7) release of a new single, “Die For This.” The track initially premiere today on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show as the “Hottest Record In The World.”
A press release notes Syd shared the song because she “wanted to just give a peek into her process.”
There’s no news of a new album yet, but if one is on the way, it’d be Syd’s first since 2022’s Broken Hearts Club. Last year, though, her band The Internet indicated they were working on new music.
Listen to “Die For This” above. Syd also has upcoming tour dates supporting Billie Eilish and Reneé Rapp, so find those below.
Syd’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/07 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
07/08 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
07/10 — London, UK @ The O2 *
07/11 — London, UK @ The O2 *
07/13 — London, UK @ The O2 *
07/19 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
07/20 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
07/22 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
07/23 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
07/26 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *
07/27 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *
09/27 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
10/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
10/06 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion ^
10/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^
10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
10/17 — Inglewood, CA @ KIA Forum ^
* supporting Billie Eilish
^ supporting Reneé Rapp